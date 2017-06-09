June 9th Morning Rush: President Trump responds to Comey’s testimony

1. President Trump is set to hold a news conference with the President of Romania where questions about former FBI Director James Comey are expected to come up. Comey testified before the Senate Thursday where he detailed interactions with the President. Comey accused Trump and his administration of defamation and lies. He also claims Trump asked him to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn and admitted he leaked a memo of that meeting to the media through a friend. Trump tweeted this out moments ago saying “despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and wow, Comey is a leaker.

2. Friday night the Espanola School Board is expected to announce its decision on who will be the district’s new superintendent. The finalists include Bobbie Gutierrez a former Espanola superintendent who resigned after a controversial move to fire head basketball coach Richard Martinez. Another finalist is former Espanola superintendent Arthur Blea and the third is Robert Stannard, a candidate from Colorado.

3. A mild and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a mostly to partly clear sky.

4. Friends, teachers and students at Petroglyph Elementary are remembering the life of ten-year-old Victoria Martens in a special way. They have dedicated a yearbook page to her. Victoria’s life was cut short before picture day at Petroglyph Elementary, but her name is included with an image of angel wings. Victoria’s mother, her boyfriend and his cousin are all set to be tried separately for Victoria’s murder.

5. A popular summer series is back. Shakespeare on the is presenting Macbeth and the Comedy of Errors. This year the plays will be on a new stage.

The Morning’s Top Stories