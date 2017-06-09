John’s Friday Evening Forecast

Drier air has taken over New Mexico and will hold through the weekend. A ridge of high pressure is the thank for the sunny skies, but will also be the reason for hot temperatures. Afternoon highs will run into the 90s for much of the state and into the 100s for parts of the south. Add a little wind to the dry and hot conditions, and fire danger will be elevated through the weekend and the start of next week.

A Pacific cold front will cross the state Monday night, helping take the edge off the heat on Tuesday, but the cool down will be short lived. Temperatures will rebound through the middle and latter part of next week.