New Mexican artist, Kristine Mirelle joined New Mexico Living to talk about her recent tour and to invite us to a free performance this weekend.

Kristine is wrapping up her twenty-five city ‘I Believe In Us’ tour in Albuquerque this weekend with a free performance at Sandia Resort and Casino. Tickets are not required and the show is downstairs on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For more information, visit their website.

