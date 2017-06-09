Gladiators ready to entertain in the post season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in their three years of existence, the Duke City Gladiators are headed to the playoffs. They will take on top seeded Amarillo at their place on Saturday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time. This is a big moment for this franchise and this team, as they have come a long way to get where they are now.

“Where we are, without trying to sound dramatic…It’s miraculous where we are from year one,” said Gladiators Head Coach Dominic Bramonte.

“We were sharing helmets and just to see, like, the fan base too. I remember the first game, man, we didn’t have any fans and now it’s packed,” said Gladiators Linebacker Jayson Serda.

A big reason for this team’s success has been the progression over the past three seasons. They have got in better talent, and have tapped in to a local talent pool that has been crucial for this team.

“Getting UNM’s support, their players was big for us, which is the thing I am most proud about, which plays into what we talked about three years ago which was building that culture of winning,” said Coach Bramonte.

The Gladiators will take on the Venom on Saturday in Amarillo, Texas. The team did have bus/game ticket deals for this game, but the team sold out already.