ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire at a storage unit has caused a lot of destruction.

It’s at the storage unites on McLeod and Jefferson.

When firefighters arrived, they say they saw fire burning through the eves.

Firefighters say the fire is still active and 30 units have been damaged.

No word on how that fire started or how many of those 30 units were occupied.