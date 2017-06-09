Church officials believe window damage connected to Nob Hill vandalism spree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vandals hit a local church again, but this time it was prepared and may have stopped the troublemakers from causing any major damage.

Eight years ago, vandals targeted the same stained glass window, so the church covered them with plexiglass.

The church said if it wasn’t for the plexiglass the whole front window and stained glass would have been shattered.

Along Lomas Boulevard, one of the busiest streets in Albuquerque, sits Lady of Fatima Catholic Church where some unwelcome guests recently visited.

“It is not good. I think anyone who does that has their head in the wrong place,” said Albuquerque resident Richard Maldonado.

He wasn’t alone thinking the act was low.

“I think people got no respect not even for the church, you know,” said Leroy Padilla, Belen resident who was visiting Albuquerque.

Church officials found the damage Thursday morning, snapped some pictures and called police.

Father Stephen Schultz suspects the people responsible for breaking the church’s windows are also responsible for throwing rocks at Nob Hill businesses that same night.

KRQE News 13 showed you how vandals threw the landscaping rocks, which are part of the controversial ART bus line, to shatter windows.

Father Schultz thinks the vandals came up the road and targeted his church as well.

Maldonado was disturbed by the news.

“They need to see a psychiatrist,” he said about those responsible for vandalizing the church.

“Makes you lose faith in humanity kind of,” Padilla said.

Although police have not made a definite connection between the damaged businesses and church, people said they’ve noticed more vandalism popping up in the area.

“People don’t take care of the stuff we work hard for. They got to just start respecting [things],” Padilla said.

Father Schultz said they’re looking to get the plexiglass fixed. No word on how much it will cost the church.

Albuquerque police are investigating what happened at the church and if it’s the same vandals who targeted the Nob Hill businesses.