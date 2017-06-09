Bicyclist accused of pulling gun on Albuquerque driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A scare on the road for an Albuquerque woman after she says a man on a bike pulled a gun on her.

The victim says she was driving on Menaul near San Mateo Thursday when the bicyclist crossed right in front of her.

The woman says she honked at the man, 20-year-old Sidney Summers.

According to the criminal complaint, that’s when Summers pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

The woman says she ducked in her seat, then gunned it.

Summers was arrested up the street at Menaul and Pennsylvania.

Officers found the gun on him, they say it was loaded.