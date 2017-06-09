Bicyclist accused of pulling gun on Albuquerque driver

By Published:
Sidney Summers
Sidney Summers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A scare on the road for an Albuquerque woman after she says a man on a bike pulled a gun on her.

The victim says she was driving on Menaul near San Mateo Thursday when the bicyclist crossed right in front of her.

The woman says she honked at the man, 20-year-old Sidney Summers.

According to the criminal complaint, that’s when Summers pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

The woman says she ducked in her seat, then gunned it.

Summers was arrested up the street at Menaul and Pennsylvania.

Officers found the gun on him, they say it was loaded.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s