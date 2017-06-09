Amber alert issued for 8-year-old girl

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Deming police have issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old girl.

She is believed to be in a 2007 Kia minivan with license plate number KXN585.

There is no other known information at this time.

 

