All-Star game ends early after multiple fights between players

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an early end to the All-Star Football Game on Friday night.

This, after multiple fights between players on the field.

It was during the North-South High School All-Star Football Game at the West Side Stadium.

KRQE News 13 crews saw two to three scuffles happen, including a big one that had players jumping and running in from the benches.

Yellow flags were thrown for the unsportsmanlike conduct. It’s something fans were disappointed to see.

“I would think that for these kids to be picked for these All-Star games it would be a big honor and I would think that they would honor it better than just going out there and having a fight,” witness Lonnie Cunningham said.

The refs ended the game after the first half.

