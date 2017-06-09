Albuquerque mom fed up with daughter’s bullies after fight video posted online



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman said her daughter was bullied all year long at school, but the school did nothing to help. She said now it has reached the point where the bullies have showed up at her home.

“My daughter’s been bullied at Jimmy Carter since the beginning of the school year. The school has done nothing about it,” Morgan Miranda said.

Miranda’s daughter will be a seventh grader this upcoming year at Jimmy Carter Middle School. When the bullying started, Miranda said she addressed the issues with her daughter’s counselor and principal. She even requested her daughter be transferred to another school, and had that taken place, she said it wouldn’t have come down to what happened Tuesday.

That afternoon, she said two of her daughter’s classmates went to her home while she was at work. Her daughter was home alone with her little brother.

“My daughter did end up leaving the house. She knew she wasn’t supposed to and met them at the park,” Miranda said.

The three girls met at the park across the street from her home, which is located within the gated community. Miranda said she’s not making any excuses for her daughter and is holding her responsible for leaving the house, but she said she’s had enough with the bullies.

At the park, two of the girls fought while a third girl recorded it on her cell phone, cheering on her friend to beat up Miranda’s daughter. At one point, Miranda said the girl taking the video kicked her daughter in the head several times.

Miranda said if that wasn’t enough, the girls then posted pictures of her daughter and video from the fight to social media.

“She’s terrified. She’s embarrassed. Friends she thought were her friends are now making fun of her,” she said.

Miranda filed a police report, but Albuquerque police said her daughter removed herself as a victim the moment she left her home and engaged in the fight. Miranda disagrees and is asking for help.

“I can’t get any answers. I don’t know where to go from here. It’s devastating to know that kids have to go through this and there are no consequences for these other children,” Miranda said.

Miranda said she would like to press charges and file a restraining order against both girls.

The Albuquerque Police Department said it is up to the Juvenile Detention Center to make that decision.

KRQE News 13 also reached out to Albuquerque Public Schools. The district said it would take time next week to look into Miranda’s claims.