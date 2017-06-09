Albuquerque kicks off Summerfest series for 2017

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season of Summer does not officially arrive until June 20, but for citizens of Albuquerque the fest celebrating it kicks off on Saturday. Summerfest, the annual event in Albuquerque is scheduled to kick off on June 10.

It’s the first of four celebrations taking place in different parts of the Duke City. The first is celebrating the Northeast Heights at North Domingo Baca Park. This is located on Wyoming between Alameda and Paseo Del Norte.

As part of the celebration, the city has food truck vendors, work of artisans, and local seasonal beers in the local Microbrew Garden. The musical entertainment lineup includes:

  • 5:00 p.m. – Eugene
  • 6:15 p.m. – Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers
  • 7:30 p.m. – The Joseph General Band
  • 9:00 p.m. – (Headliner) The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

For a look ahead at the upcoming Summerfest celebrations throughout the summer, you can visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s