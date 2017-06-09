Albuquerque kicks off Summerfest series for 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season of Summer does not officially arrive until June 20, but for citizens of Albuquerque the fest celebrating it kicks off on Saturday. Summerfest, the annual event in Albuquerque is scheduled to kick off on June 10.

It’s the first of four celebrations taking place in different parts of the Duke City. The first is celebrating the Northeast Heights at North Domingo Baca Park. This is located on Wyoming between Alameda and Paseo Del Norte.

As part of the celebration, the city has food truck vendors, work of artisans, and local seasonal beers in the local Microbrew Garden. The musical entertainment lineup includes:

5:00 p.m. – Eugene

6:15 p.m. – Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers

7:30 p.m. – The Joseph General Band

9:00 p.m. – (Headliner) The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

For a look ahead at the upcoming Summerfest celebrations throughout the summer, you can visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.