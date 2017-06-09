ABQ ToDo Crew: Summer Happenings In The Duke City

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Terry Davis from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from BernCo, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on events around the city.

The Heights Summerfest will feature a variety of food trucks, a microbrew garden for those 21 and over, an artisan market, children’s activities and music from The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.

Dirty Dancing is coming to Popejoy on June 15th, through the 18th, with a variety of show times to enjoy the show.

There are two presentations from the BernCo Naturalist Series at Bachechi Open Space. The workshops are free but space is limited, so call to reserve your seat.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living