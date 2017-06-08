Women apologize, pay bill at local nail salon after online shaming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nail salon says it took public shaming to get a pair of young women to make things right.

The owners of Bella Nail Spa on Menaul and Juan Tabo say several days ago two young women got deluxe pedicures and other services, rounding out their bill to $116.

When it came time to pay, the owners say the girls acted like they needed to get their wallets from the car, then took off.

So the owners took to Facebook, warning other salons about the bad clients.

After many shares online, it didn’t take long for the teens to come back, pay up and even apologize.

The owners say they forgive the young women and are happy they did the right thing in the end.