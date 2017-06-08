Women apologize, pay bill at local nail salon after online shaming

By Published:
"Pedi" Crime
"Pedi" Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nail salon says it took public shaming to get a pair of young women to make things right.

The owners of Bella Nail Spa on Menaul and Juan Tabo say several days ago two young women got deluxe pedicures and other services, rounding out their bill to $116.

When it came time to pay, the owners say the girls acted like they needed to get their wallets from the car, then took off.

So the owners took to Facebook, warning other salons about the bad clients.

After many shares online, it didn’t take long for the teens to come back, pay up and even apologize.

The owners say they forgive the young women and are happy they did the right thing in the end.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s