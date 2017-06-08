Vandals use ART landscaping rocks to shatter store front windows in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several business owners in Nob Hill woke up to shattered store front windows.

Someone threw rocks at businesses overnight — rocks that were placed there by Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction crews.

The rocks were put in just weeks ago as part of the landscaping for the controversial ART bus line. That’s where business owners said the vandal grabbed the rocks from and hurled them at their shops.

Taped windows, boarded up glass and shattered front doors can be spotted up and down Nob Hill.

“It’s random acts from local people to local businesses and it makes no sense,” My Vinyl Offer owner George Dilks said.

“Big hole in the windows from the landscape rocks,” Elaine Blanco from Elaine’s restaurant said.

Random businesses, from restaurants and banks, to record shops and clothing stores, were all hit by vandals overnight.

“Someone came in last night around three, three-thirty, and threw a rock through it,” Zacatecas manager Juan Ramirez said.

Staff at Zacatecas spent a good portion of the morning cleaning up from just one broken window, while neighbor Elaine Blanco’s entire front window was completely destroyed.

“Big headache, lot of money, these are specialized windows and very expensive,” Blanco said.

Business owners said they know exactly where the vandals got their ammo.

“I had those rocks in my building, but [ART officials] know about it,” Blanco said.

The city said the rocks were placed there as part of the landscaping plan to help filter debris after a rain storm, but after Wednesday night, it has the city rethinking its plan.

“I’ve asked our design team to look at other options for the bioswales, but but we may lose them all together unfortunately,” Transit Department Deputy Director Dayna Crawford said.

The city said it asked contractors to no longer use the rocks for any other portion of the project along Central Avenue.

It’s also asking business owners who had damage from Wednesday night to contact the city in order to file a claim.

Police are asking businesses to turn over any surveillance video to help find the vandals.