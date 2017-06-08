Utah man pleads guilty to manslaughter in New Mexico crash

By Published:
courtroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with a car crash last year in New Mexico.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Lelander Mays of Red Mesa entered his plea Wednesday in federal court in Albuquerque to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Mays was arrested last December after a crash killed his passenger on the Navajo Nation in San Juan County, New Mexico.

Prosecutors say Mays was driving under the influence of alcohol and the victim was thrown from the vehicle.

They say Mays faces a sentence of up to eight years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s