Utah man pleads guilty to manslaughter in New Mexico crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with a car crash last year in New Mexico.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Lelander Mays of Red Mesa entered his plea Wednesday in federal court in Albuquerque to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Mays was arrested last December after a crash killed his passenger on the Navajo Nation in San Juan County, New Mexico.

Prosecutors say Mays was driving under the influence of alcohol and the victim was thrown from the vehicle.

They say Mays faces a sentence of up to eight years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.