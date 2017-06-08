Study questions New Mexico’s domestic violence and child behavioral approaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are armed with new information Thursday morning from a report that questions New Mexico’s approaches to domestic violence and child behavioral issues.

A study presented to New Mexico lawmakers this week, questions the effectiveness of state programs for treating domestic abusers.

The report from the Legislative Finance Committee shows fewer than half of enrolled offenders complete those programs.

The other study by Human Services and CYFD looks at the costs of treating kids with behavioral issues, like PTSD and bipolar disorder.

Those results say the state is spending around $60,000 a year per child, when in fact cheaper, community-based programs have proved more effective.