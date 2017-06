SIPAPU, N.M. (KRQE) – Sipapu is holding free fly fishing clinics for National Boating and Fishing Week.

They’re happening every Saturday until September 2. The class is 90 minutes and includes a one-on-one instruction on how to fly fish.

While you are encouraged to bring your own equipment, they will have rods and reels there to use at no charge.

For more information, click here.