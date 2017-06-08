Rio Rancho police initiative encourages people to report drunk drivers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police have introduced a new effort to stop drunk drivers, and it starts with you.

When a member of the community calls in a suspected drunk driver and police find them leading to an arrest, the person who called it in will receive a letter of appreciation from the department, as well as an official DWI unit pin. It’s the same pin the DWI unit officers wear every single day.

“It’s an important goal. We can’t find all the drunk drivers out there at all given times, so that relationship with our community to alert us and make us aware of these problems makes us so that we can get to that potential offender quicker before they have a chance to harm themselves or others,” Lt. Ken Willey said.

If you spot a suspected drunk driver, Rio Rancho Police say the best number to call is their non-emergency line at 505-891-7226.