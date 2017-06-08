Residents upset over shooting of bear that wandered into neighborhood

By Published:
Bear spotted in Tucumcari
Bear spotted in Tucumcari (Courtesy: Eastern New Mexico News)

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one New Mexico town are outraged over what Game and Fish officers did to a young bear.

On Monday, a bear climbed up a tree in a Tucumcari neighborhood.

Usually, officers will capture and then tag bears before releasing them back to the wild, but residents are upset because Game and Fish officers killed the bear.

“Once it was gone we heard they did not relocate it, they shot it and put it down,” Tucumcari resident L.A. Hawkins said.

Game and Fish say they couldn’t relocate the bear because the bear population is booming.

They say it would not have been able to fend for itself, and would have continued looking for human food.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s