Residents upset over shooting of bear that wandered into neighborhood

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one New Mexico town are outraged over what Game and Fish officers did to a young bear.

On Monday, a bear climbed up a tree in a Tucumcari neighborhood.

Usually, officers will capture and then tag bears before releasing them back to the wild, but residents are upset because Game and Fish officers killed the bear.

“Once it was gone we heard they did not relocate it, they shot it and put it down,” Tucumcari resident L.A. Hawkins said.

Game and Fish say they couldn’t relocate the bear because the bear population is booming.

They say it would not have been able to fend for itself, and would have continued looking for human food.