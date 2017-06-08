Reckless driving charges filed against Grant County DA

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned that the state has filed charges against a New Mexico district attorney in connection to a June 2016 traffic stop.

Reckless driving charges have been filed against Grant County DA Francesca Estevez nearly a year after the she was caught on cell phone video driving erratically near Silver City.

The incident was captured by a witness who was following behind Estevez’s state-owned Dodge Charger. The roughly six-minute recording shows Estevez’s vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic and onto the shoulder multiple times along Highway 180, west of Silver City.

KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee will have much more at 4 p.m.

Read the full complaint and summons below, or click here.

Criminal Complaint and Summons for Francesca Estevez View as list View as gallery Open Gallery