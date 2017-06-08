Pride Week returns to Albuquerque for 41st annual celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –This year’s Pride Week will feature a shorter parade route, a candle-light vigil, an art reception, and more.

Albuquerque Pride Week celebrates its 41st anniversary with several exciting events, as well as healing opportunities. A Candlelight Vigil to Remember Orlando, a free night PrideFest, and the #NMRESIST Rally for the Equality March are among the activities for 2017, which start on Thursday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Event details:

Free Night PrideFest & Art Reception

Expo New Mexico (State Fairgrounds @ Gate 3) on 300 San Pedro Dr NE

Friday, JUNE 09 fr. 6 PM to 10 PM

FREE

Candlelight Vigil to Remember Orlando

Morningside Park In Nob Hill

Lead Ave SE between Aliso Dr SE and Morningside Dr SE

Thursday, JUNE 08 from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM

FREE

Pride Parade with NEW ROUTE

Lomas Blvd NE from Washington St NE going east to Expo New Mexico

Saturday, JUNE 10 fr. 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

FREE

PRIDEFEST MAIN EVENT

Expo New Mexico (State Fairgrounds @ Gate 3) on 300 San Pedro Dr NE

Saturday, JUNE 10 from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM

$15 at the gate

#NMRESIST Rally for the Equality March

Robinson Park on 810 Copper Ave NW (near downtown)

Sunday, JUNE 11 from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM

FREE

For more information on the event, visit the Pride Week website.