ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are responding to call of a barricaded subject in northwest Albuquerque.

Police say the subject is barricaded in the area of Pasaje Place NW and Vagio Place.

Police are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.