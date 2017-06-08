Police: Homemade explosive device found at home in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Roswell man was arrested after police searching his home found a homemade explosive device and related materials.

Roswell Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth says 52-year-old David Harris was jailed on suspicion of possession of explosives after police found the items while executing an unrelated search warrant at the home Wednesday.

Wildermuth says the New Mexico State Police bomb unit was summoned after detectives searching the home noticed possible explosives materials.

The nature of the original investigation involving the search warrant wasn’t disclosed.

It’s unclear whether Harris has an attorney who could comment on the allegations regarding explosives.