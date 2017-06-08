Petroglyph Elementary dedicates yearbook page to Victoria Martens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The heinous murder of Victoria Martens left our community shocked. From little kids to adults, all have been affected, but Victoria’s friends honored her memory in the Petroglyph Elementary School yearbook.

Alana Erickson, Victoria’s friend, said, “She was really sweet and nice as a friend.”

Alana showed her yearbook to KRQE News 13.

“I was really happy that they had something about Victoria in it,” she said.

Victoria sadly had her life cut short before picture day at Petroglyph, but her name was included with an image of angel wings.

“I thought that was awesome because she is their angel,” said Dawn Erickson, Alana’s mother.

Alana’s father, Kenny Erickson, said, “When Alana brought her yearbook home, one of the first things I did was go and look and see if there was something about Victoria in there.”

One student’s message said, “I wish you were here. I miss you, and you made me laugh every time.”

Another student wrote, “Thank you, Victoria, for being an amazing friend.”

Victoria’s grandmother also wanted to express her gratitude to Petroglyph Elementary for dedicating this page to her baby.