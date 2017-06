Kate Clarke, Director of Macbeth and Ameila Ampuero, who plays Lady Macbeth, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Shakespeare On The Plaza and their production of Macbeth.

Shakespeare on the Plaza is presented by the Vortex Theatre in conjunction with the city of Albuquerque, beginning Friday, June 9, in Civic Plaza at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living