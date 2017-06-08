New Mexico Senator to question former FBI director at special counsel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In just a few hours New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich along with other members of the Senate panel will be firing off questions at the now fired FBI Director Thursday morning.

Senator Martin Heinrich wants to hear your questions for former FBI Director James Comey.

He tweeted out Wednesday afternoon asking his more than 50,000 followers what they want to know.

We need answers from former FBI Director Comey. He’s testifying before SSCI tomorrow, tweet me your #Questions4Comey pic.twitter.com/EKtZGpqor1 — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) June 7, 2017

Below that question, you will now find more than 200 responses.

One person is asking, “I don’t know if this is too straightforward, but do you believe President Trump obstructed justice when he fired you (Comey) or Flynn?”

Someone else wants Heinrich to ask Comey whether he was “Actively investigating Trump when you were fired?”

Another reply read “What do you think Trump intended when he asked for your pledge of loyalty?”

While other tweets to Heinrich made mention to the detailed opening statement that was released Wednesday.

The hearing is set to begin at 8 a.m.

While some lawmakers like Heinrich are reaching out on Twitter, Republican leaders are urging Trump not to.