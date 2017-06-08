New Mexico Senator to question former FBI director at special counsel

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In just a few hours New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich along with other members of the Senate panel will be firing off questions at the now fired FBI Director Thursday morning.

Senator Martin Heinrich wants to hear your questions for former FBI Director James Comey.
He tweeted out Wednesday afternoon asking his more than 50,000 followers what they want to know.

Below that question, you will now find more than 200 responses.
One person is asking, “I don’t know if this is too straightforward, but do you believe President Trump obstructed justice when he fired you (Comey) or Flynn?”

Someone else wants Heinrich to ask Comey whether he was “Actively investigating Trump when you were fired?”

Another reply read “What do you think Trump intended when he asked for your pledge of loyalty?”

While other tweets to Heinrich made mention to the detailed opening statement that was released Wednesday.

The hearing is set to begin at 8 a.m.
While some lawmakers like Heinrich are reaching out on Twitter, Republican leaders are urging Trump not to.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s