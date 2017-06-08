New Mexico Senator questions former FBI director

Sen Heinrich questions Comey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich, was one of the senators who questioned former FBI Director James Comey Thursday.

“A lot of this comes down to who we should believe. Do you want to say anything as to why we should believe you,” Senator Heinrich said.

Comey responded, “You can’t say I like these things he said but on this, he’s a dirty rotten liar. You’ve got to take it all together, and I’ve tried to be open and honest and fair and accurate.”

The senator further asked about President Trump’s interest in Russian hacking.

He also asked about reports that the president wanted to set up communications with Russia when he came into office.

