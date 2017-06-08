New Mexico, NEA underwrite arts grants to 195 groups

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has awarded grants to 195 arts organizations throughout the state for the fiscal year starting July 1 despite uncertainty about future support from the federal government.

The New Mexico Arts Commission on Thursday approved $954,000 in grants to support artistic endeavors from opera to film festivals, fine-art school workshops, playwriting and Native American museum exhibitions.

The National Endowment for the Arts underwrites 45 percent of that grant funding, and New Mexico’s state general fund provides the rest.

President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating funding for the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, though a short-term federal budget compromise in May slightly increased funding to the two agencies.

New Mexico Arts Executive Director Loie Fecteau says continued federal support is crucial and uncertain.