New Mexico man sentenced for violating federal firearms laws

Roswell Police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for violating federal firearms laws.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says 25-year-old Isaac Joshua Salas of Roswell was sentenced this week during a hearing in Las Cruces.

His prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Salas was initially arrested in November 2015 on a criminal complaint charging him with possession of a firearm silencer not registered to him.

According to the complaint, authorities serving a search warrant at Salas’ home found several firearms, ammunition, silencers, materials for homemade explosives, pressure cookers, chemicals and books on how to make bombs.

Prosecutors say Salas pleaded guilty last year to possession of an unregistered firearm or destructive device

 

