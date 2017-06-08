New Mexico Cultural Atlas: El Palacio Magazine

Candace Walsh, Editor in Chief at El Palacio Magazine, joined New Mexico Living to flip through the pages of the latest issue of the magazine.

The New Mexico History Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love with two counterculture exhibitions you can see now. The history museum is also going to be launching an interactive makers space in their lobby.

