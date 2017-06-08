Man accused of watching girl use bathroom in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Colorado man is accused of watching a little girl use the bathroom at the Durango Welcome Center.

According to the Durango Herald, 39-year-old Hernando Tsosie looked over the bathroom stall at least twice while the 9-year-old girl was inside.

Police tell the Herald, the girl ran out screaming and that’s when the girl’s father went to confront Tsosie and found him touching himself in the women’s bathroom.

The father was able to hold Tsosie there until officers arrived. They say he appeared to be drunk.

He’s now being held at the La Plata County Jail.