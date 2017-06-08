Kristen’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY: Another handful of showers and storms is likely to fire up over the Northeast Plains and southwest mountains this afternoon… but overall, less coverage than what we’ve seen over the past few days. Some of these storms will have enough strength to turn severe – mainly across northeast and east-central NM. Primary threats: large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon temperatures will remain hot with widespread 80s and 90s expected.

FRIDAY: Even fewer storms with only an isolated chance left over the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains. The majority of us can expect warmer temperatures and more sunshine.