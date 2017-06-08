June 8th Morning Rush: Former FBI Director James Comey to testify

1. In hours from now fired FBI Director James Comey is set to testify in front of a Senate panel investigating Russian interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Comey released his opening statement giving us an insight on what will be said Thursday that includes several meetings with President Trump where Comey says the president asked if he wanted to be the FBI director and asked Comey to “let it go” in regards to the Michael Flynn investigation.

2. A 3-year-old girl at the center of an amber alert is safe and her mother Michelle Lee Tyler was arrested overnight. State police say Alivia’s father reported her missing and an Amber Alert was issued around 9:20 p.m. Authorities told us the mother and child were found at a Motel 6 in Roswell.

3. A quiet start to the day with only a few leftover showers out near the southern state line – likely to continuing fading through sunrise.

4. New surveillance cameras are keeping a watchful eye on an Albuquerque mosque, thanks to Albuquerque police. This is an effort to increase security efforts during Ramadan this year which is underway. Mosque members say it is not related to concerns over recent violence in Manchester and London but, it is more about the incidents they have experienced before around this time of year. This includes a molotov cocktail in 2014 and a burning Quran in the parking lot in 2010.

5. In one week, New Mexicans can celebrate an entire day dedicated to a New Mexico favorite. Mayor Berry is officially declaring June 16 as “Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers Day.” The same day the Albuquerque Isotopes will change their name to the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers when they take on Fresno who will be the tacos that day.

