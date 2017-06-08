John’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Drier air is working into New Mexico from the west. However, that hasn’t stopped a few showers and storms from firing today, especially across eastern New Mexico. Those showers and storms will diminish through tonight.

Friday will feature more sunshine across the state as the drier air takes hold. With drier air in place, temperatures will start to heat up across the state. The east will see the biggest warm up as a southwesterly to westerly flow takes hold over the weekend. That will allow the air to tumble down the east slopes, heating afternoon highs into the triple digits across the southeast.

The heat continues Monday before a cold front moves through Monday night. This will pull temperatures down by 10° – 15° Tuesday, but temps rebound into the middle of next week.