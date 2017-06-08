Holly Holm is putting the past behind her and exited for the future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Holly Holm is back and ready to headline the June 17th UFC Fight Night 111 card in Singapore. Holm will fly out to Singapore on Friday and spend time to get acclimated to the environment. Holm is riding a three fight losing streak, but isn’t letting the past prevent her from succeeding on June 17th.

“I am sick of losing I will tell you that, and that’s about as far as I think about that. I don’t want to dwell on it so much that I am doubting myself or it’s not like that I have been dominated in my last three fights. All three of them have been close fights, and I need to remind myself of that, but I am over it. I don’t want any more of that. Every fight has its own amount of pressure, so I don’t want to get so much of a pressure on myself that I don’t just go out there and just be me and do my thing,” said Holly Holm.

This is a pivotal fight in her career and a win is a must. She feels confident heading into the cage with Bethe Correia. Correia is a scrapper and Holly says she will be ready for whatever is thrown her way.