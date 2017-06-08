Former New Mexico school chief headed to court

MORA, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Mora schools superintendent is appearing in court Friday for allegedly lying to everyone about his qualifications.

Charles Trujillo lead the Mora School District until early last year when an investigation into Trujillo’s qualifications was launched.

It was later discovered he used fake credential to get a state educator license and wasn’t even close to being qualified.

Prosecutors have since filed charges of fraud and forgery.

If convicted of all the charges, Trujillo could be sentenced to more than 117 years in prison.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled Friday for everyone to get an update on the case.

 

