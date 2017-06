The Porter Draw joined New Mexico Living on The County Line Stage to kick off the ninth year of The County Line Summer Series. The Porter Draw was voted ‘Best American Band’ by readers of the Alibi in the Best of Burque issue and will hit the stage tonight at 7. The free performances are Thursday evenings, running through August 17th at The County Line and benefit Albuquerque’s Meals on Wheels program.

