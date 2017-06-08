For Your Entertainment: The County Line Summer Concert Series

Steve Renfro, General Manager at The County Line, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the County Line Summer Concert Series.

Shows are from 7-9 p.m. and feature musicians from right here in Albuquerque are free and benefits Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque via donations, thousands of pounds of food and dollars have been raised over the years. Entertainment for the entire family is Thursday evenings running May 18th through August 17th, 7 p.m. 9 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by The County Line