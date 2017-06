ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A single Albuquerque mother and her two young kids were displaced recently after a fire at their home.

One of the firefighters who responded, Christopher Ortiz, nominated the family for the Albuquerque Fire Department’s Random Acts of Kindness campaign.

When the woman found a new apartment, she needed furniture. So, firefighters from Ladder & Engine #5 stepped in and delivered a washing machine, a dresser and beds.