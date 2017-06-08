Feds bust New York City-based Russian crime ring

By Published:
Lower Fat Chocolate
This photo shows chocolate in New York, Monday, June 20, 2016. New research suggests candy companies may be able to make lower fat versions of chocolate with a little electrical trick. The new approach was described Monday by researchers at Temple University in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Stephanie Nano)

NEW YORK (AP) — More than two dozen alleged members of a New York City-based Russian organized crime gang have been charged with racketeering and other crimes.

Federal prosecutors say the suspects operated across the country and abroad and trafficked in stolen goods, including cigarettes and even a cargo shipment of more than 10,000 pounds (4535 kilograms) of chocolate.

The gang members also were charged with plotting to rob victims by seducing and drugging them with chloroform and using electronic devices to hack casino slot machines.

The defendants were mostly born in the former Soviet Union and had strong ties to Ukraine, Georgia and Russia.

The indictment also accuses them of extortion, gambling, narcotics trafficking and credit card fraud.

The charges against 31 people were unsealed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s