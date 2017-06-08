New Mexico Education Secretary Skandera steps down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Education Secretary Hanna Skandera says she is stepping down as education chief according to the Albuquerque Journal who report that she will end her tenure on June 20.

According to the article, Skandera has yet to announce her next move but is considering options here in New Mexico and other states.

She is calling the move a “baton pass of things that are already moving.”

Skandera has been on the job as education secretary for nearly seven years.

During her tenure, she has been tangled with the state’s teachers union and some lawmakers over her teacher’s reform including the controversial PARCC testing.

This is a developing story and KRQE will provide updates as they become available.