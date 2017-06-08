New Mexico Education Secretary Skandera steps down

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Education Secretary Hanna Skandera says she is stepping down as education chief according to the Albuquerque Journal who report that she will end her tenure on June 20.

According to the article, Skandera has yet to announce her next move but is considering options here in New Mexico and other states.

She is calling the move a “baton pass of things that are already moving.”

Skandera has been on the job as education secretary for nearly seven years.

During her tenure, she has been tangled with the state’s teachers union and some lawmakers over her teacher’s reform including the controversial PARCC testing.

This is a developing story and KRQE will provide updates as they become available.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s