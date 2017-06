Brian Ellsworth, General Manager of Universal Fairs joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Duke City Fair.

The 10-day fair will have exciting attractions, food, rides and live music for the entire family. It opens at 4 p.m. on June 9, at Ballon Fiesta Park. Take advantage of the discount days, Monday through Thursday. You can also meet Disney star Skai Jackson on Saturday.

For tickets and information, visit their website.

