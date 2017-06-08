City expands bike valet program ahead of Pride Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want to bike to the Fair Grounds for Pride Fest this weekend, we have good news.

The city’s bike valet program is expanding.

Thursday, officials at Expo New Mexico were joined by Bike ABQ to announce that more bike racks have been donated. That means more options for people wanting to use the program.

Each rack can fit 10 bikes, meaning almost 100 more bikes can be stored.

“Very secure, we will have security here as well as a person manning the booth so your bike will never be alone, it will always have someone to accompany it,” said Dan Mourning, General Manager at Expo New Mexico.

The new bike valets will be ready for Pride Fest this weekend and other major events in the future.

