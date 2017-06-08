Chronic pain and fatigue could indicate Lyme Disease

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The devastating disease that’s running rampant throughout the country has some elusive symptoms, and one afflicted family has written a book about the experience.

Little Bite, BIG TROUBLE is a children’s book about the longevity of Lyme disease, and how it impacts every aspect of a person’s life – as well as their families’ lives – as multiple people within the house often become sick.

The cost of chronic illnesses, especially when they are not covered by insurance, makes treatment cost prohibitive for many people. The Vigor For Life podcast, Lyme Voice, addresses the physical and emotional issues people endure while offering hope and encouragement.

