Carlsbad lefty likely headed to the major leagues

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Trevor Rogers is about to do something very few people get to do.

“I think it would be a dream come true. This is what I wanted to be since I was a little kid,” said Trevor.

All eyes are on the 19-year-old Carlsbad High School graduate and things are moving about as fast as his 95 mile-an-hour fast ball.

“I’m just trying to take it one day at a time. It’s been a blast,” he said.

The 6-foot-6 left-handed pitcher is projected to be a first round pick in next week’s Major League Baseball draft. Some publications have him going in the top ten.

“I’m not really picky, right now. I mean whoever takes me, is not a bad decision in my opinion,” Trevor said.

Rogers got his start in Carlsbad just like his cousin, Cody Ross.

“He’s given me a couple of valuable tips and information about this whole process,” Trevor explained.

Even though they won’t be on the Carlsbad baseball field anymore, Trevor’s high school baseball coach will be following his journey every step of the way.

“I mean, coaching a kid like that is a once in a lifetime opportunity….wherever he goes, I guarantee that’ll be probably be my new favorite team,” said Coach Cody May.

May ended his long coaching career last week, and says that will give him time to attend as many of Trevor’s games as he can. As for his parents, they couldn’t be more proud of their son who is the youngest of five.

“Just know that you have parents that love and support you no matter where you go or what you do in this life. You have a community that loves you and the whole state of New Mexico is rooting for you,” said Colleen Rogers, Trevor’s mother.

The young prospect has advice for kids in Carlsbad.

“Coming from a small town doesn’t mean you can’t do big things,” he said.

When asked how he plans to stay grounded as these changes occur, Trevor said, “Just trying to not forget where I come from and just have that New Mexican heart still in me the love for chile and enchiladas.”