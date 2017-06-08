Albuquerque’s own Jayson Serda has been an Impact Player for the Gladiators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Jayson Serda played high school football at Manzano and then played college ball at Eastern New Mexico University. The now 24-year-old has proved that he has a lot of football left. Serda has been a game changing player for the Duke City Gladiators this season, who are headed to their first ever playoff game on Saturday.

Serda is currently leading the entire Champions Indoor Football league in solo tackles (79), Tackles (107), Tackles per Game (10.7), INT Returned for TD (2), Fumble Recoveries (4), and Fumble Return TD (2). He leads in all of these areas and Serda has also missed two games this season.

Coach Dominic Bramante says Serda is the real deal.

“He is a special kid and I don’t even think he realizes how special he is, you know how much of an impact he is. He doesn’t talk in meetings, he doesn’t talk at practice, and he just waits. He waits for the official to go like this ‘Whistle’ and then the switch comes on,” said Bramante.

Jayson is a shoe in for defensive player of the year, which is crazy to think because he just started plying Linebacker this past season.

“I played defensive back my whole life and then switching to the middle was different, but now you can impact the game so much more and it’s a new position but I am loving it,” said Jayson Serda.

The Gladiators will play Amarillo at their place on Saturday in a first round playoff game.

