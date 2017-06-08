Albuquerque organization hosts blood drive in honor of Orlando night club victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a year since the mass shooting at Pulse Night Club in Orlando and one Albuquerque organization is honoring the victims.

The United Blood Services is hosting a blood drive

They say the need for blood during tragedies like this is high but they want you to remember that the need for blood is a daily one.

“Those victims needed many units of blood, and there were a lot of survivors that were shot and bleeding. So our purpose today is to remember those people and thank the blood donors, who donate,” Michele Moore Wright said.

The bloodmobile will be parked out in front of the Blood Center on University until 5:30 p.m. Thursday.