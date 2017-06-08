4-Star Basketball Recruit Vance Jackson Visits Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Vance Jackson is a 6-foot-8 forward/guard that just completed his freshman year at UConn. The four-star recruit has been shopping around for a new place to go including, Rutgers, Washington, and San Diego State.

Jackson averaged over eight points and three boards per game as a freshman at UConn and says he is a match up nightmare. UNM has been recruiting him pretty hard and the things that they have said made him interested enough to check out the Duke City.

“The coaches they love my versatility and they want me to put it on the court, show the fans, everybody what I can do. I am excited and looking forward to doing that,” said Vance Jackson.

He is good friends with former Lobo Elijah Brown and says that is one of the reasons he made this visit. He has one more visit to Baylor after this one in Albuquerque, and he says that he will make a decision after that.

If he were to come to UNM he would have to sit out one season and then have three years of eligibility after that.