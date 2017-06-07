Walgreens recognizes Albuquerque mayor for promoting wellness

Mayor Richard Berry
Mayor Richard Berry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Berry was recognized for promoting wellness in Albuquerque with an award from Walgreens.

This is the first year Walgreens is giving out the “Happy and Healthy Community Champion” award for civic leaders who promote healthy lifestyles.

The company says it chose Mayor Berry for initiatives like “Step It Up Albuquerque,” which encourages people to walk more, as well as “There’s a Better Way,” which gives jobs to the homeless.

“Mayor Berry is truly changing the course of these residents’ lives, not only in Albuquerque, but across the country as other mayors and cities adopt the program that he started in Albuquerque,” said Kimberly Waltz, Walgreens Government Affairs.

Thursday, Mayor Berry is headed to a summit in Washington hosted by the president to talk about infrastructure spending.

