Video shows burglar take off with Piñon Coffee’s empty cash register

By Published: Updated:
apd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglar broke into a well-known coffee shop, but when busting open the register wasn’t as easy as it seemed, he took off with the whole thing.

“We believe he used like, a small hammer,” Juan Monoz said.

Monoz is a manager for Piñon Coffee at its location off Fourth Street near Montano.

He said, back in April, employees showed up to a mess.

“Glass everywhere. It’s sad when it comes down to it and it took him all of 30 seconds.”

Surveillance video shows a man break into the front door at the location just after 10:30 p.m.

“He came through the back. He hit our first register. He proceeded to pry this register open with whatever he had on him,” he said.

But the suspected thief’s attempt was unsuccessful. So he used the counter top to help pry it open.

“It opened up. He noticed that there was nothing in it so he went to our second register,” Munoz said.

The man didn’t waste any time with the second register, so he took off with it. But Munoz said the joke is on the thief because the second register was also empty.

“He probably would have gotten more from taking some cups of something,” he said.

Now police are looking to identify the man, but said they hope Piñon Coffee taught him a lesson.

“In this case the company’s been doing exactly what we’ve been asking them (all companies) to do in securing their valuables and securing their money,” Officer Fred Duran said. “Unfortunately you can’t prevent all damages.”

Although the thief didn’t make off with any cash, Officer Duran said he’s still looking at burglary and criminal damage charges.

Police have yet to identify the man and said he may be linked to other burglaries in town. They’re asking for the public’s help.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s